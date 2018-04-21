Aga Khan to visit Canada in May

The Aga Khan, one of the central figures in an ethics scandal involving the prime minister, will visit Canada to celebrate his Diamond Jubilee.

Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, the Ismaili spiritual leader, will be in Canada from May 1 to 4, with the trip including a dinner at Rideau Hall and then stops in Vancouver and Calgary, according Global Affairs Canada.

Over the last year, Trudeau has come under fire for taking a vacation to a private island owned by the Aga Khan.

The prime minister and his family stayed at the Aga Khan's home on Bell Island in the Bahamas from Dec. 26, 2016 to Jan. 4, 2017.

In December, the federal ethics watchdog found that trip violated some provisions of the Conflict of Interest Act.

Trudeau apologized at the time, adding "In the future I will be clearing all my family vacations with the commissioner."

The ethics commissioner also found that besides the post-Christmas trip, Trudeau had also accepted a vacation on the island for himself and his family in December 2014, and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau set up a trip to the island in March 2016 with a friend of hers and their children.

"When Mr. Trudeau, as prime minister, accepted the gifts of hospitality from the Aga Khan and the use of his private island in March and December 2016, there were ongoing official dealings with the Aga Khan, and the Aga Khan Foundation Canada was registered to lobby his office," Mary Dawson's office told CBC News in December.

In February 2014, the Aga Khan was the first faith leader to address a joint session of the Canadian Parliament. He also met with Trudeau on Parliament Hill in 2016.

Canada has worked with the Aga Khan Foundation on international humanitarian and developmental initiatives.