Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he went to the Aga Khan's private island in the Bahamas at Christmas in 2014, when he was an MP and leader of the Liberal Party, travelling there on the wealthy philanthropist's private helicopter.

Trudeau made the remarks in Calgary at the closing news conference of the Liberal caucus retreat in Calgary, explaining the two men have been family friends since Trudeau was a child.

"The first time I went on vacation with the Aga Khan I was 12 years old," Trudeau said. "It was a family trip with my father and my brothers and we had a wonderful time in Greece with him there.

"I have seen him many times since then for dinners at his place, I've been at various places around the world, and yes, in Christmas of 2014 I spent some time with him on Bell Island as well."

The Aga Khan is the Imam and spiritual leader of the world's approximately 15 million Ismaili Muslims who believe he is the direct descendant of Islam's Prophet Muhammad.

He is also the founder and head of the Aga Khan Development Network, which engages in charitable development work in some of the poorest parts of the world.

Trudeau has come under criticism ever since the National Post first reported that he and his family stayed at the Aga Khan's Bell Island home in the Bahamas for a post-Christmas vacation, also travelling there in the spiritual leader's private helicopter.

Also on the trip were Liberal MP Seamus O'Regan, his husband Steve Dousis, Liberal Party president Anna Gainey and her husband Tom Pitfield.