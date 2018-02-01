Poet Jordan Abel used scissors to deconstruct racism in western novels

Air Date: Feb 04, 2018 12:00 AM ET

Western novels were one of the first places Nisga’a poet Jordan Abel encountered representations of Indigenous peoples. His new collection of poetry won the 2017 Griffin Poetry Prize and used a unique process to rearticulate the stereotypes common in westerns.

