Poet Jordan Abel used scissors to deconstruct racism in western novels
Air Date: Feb 04, 2018 12:00 AM ET
Western novels were one of the first places Nisga’a poet Jordan Abel encountered representations of Indigenous peoples. His new collection of poetry won the 2017 Griffin Poetry Prize and used a unique process to rearticulate the stereotypes common in westerns.
