Podcast Exclusive: How three bags of Doritos almost ruined a documentary

Air Date: Nov 24, 2017 12:00 AM ET

A hilarious, behind-the-scenes chat between Acey Rowe and Pete Morey, maker of the doc "Dungeon Master For Hire". Hear about the scene that was almost ruined by Doritos, the surprising cost of hiring a Dungeon Master, and how Pete unearthed this story.

