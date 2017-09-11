PM at Women in the World Summit LIVE
Air Date: Sep 11, 2017 1:10 PM ET
Justin Trudeau in a discussion with Tina Brown in Toronto
- Young Canadian ISIS recruit says he saw violence on scale he could never have imagined
- Planes en route to rescue stranded Canadians in Irma-hit Saint Martin
- 'I am devastated': Toronto lawyer out $100K after hiring fraudster with fake law degree
- Using a 'fake' social media account to reveal your authentic self
- Irma no longer hurricane, but still leaving trail of destruction as tropical storm in Florida
Aerial footage shows Hurricane Irma's destruction in St. Maarten
Footage taken by pilots working for Provincial Airways shows the devastation on St. Maarten as a result of Hurricane Irma's 300 km/h winds
What can we learn from Irma? | Sunday Panel
Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Harvey are extreme weather events that provide insight into what weather risks currently exist, and what we can expect from future storms.
Young Canadian ISIS recruit says he saw violence on scale he could never have imagined
Planes en route to rescue stranded Canadians in Irma-hit Saint Martin
'I am devastated': Toronto lawyer out $100K after hiring fraudster with fake law degree
Finstas: Using 'fake' social media accounts to reveal your authentic self
-
Hurricane Irma weakens to tropical storm, but still hammering Florida
'Naive' to think criminal element will end with pot legalization, senior Mountie tells MPs
Trump pays tribute to victims in his first 9/11 ceremonies as president
95 Canadians stranded in Turks and Caicos to leave today
In the Trump era of fake news, more U.S. schools focusing on media literacy
Was the blood and treasure Canada spent in Afghanistan worth it? Ask a shattered soldier: Neil Macdonald
Truck driver in 'la la land' when he killed 3 Sask. teens to be sentenced today
Trump firing FBI director was a huge mistake, Steve Bannon says
Lac-Mégantic rail disaster trial begins today with jury selection
'All of us can be harmed': Investigation reveals hundreds of Canadians have phoney degrees
Astronomers find fast-spinning 'clocks in the sky' using gaming tech