The German news magazine Der Spiegel stunned many with its Feb. 4 "America First" cover by illustrator Edel Rodriguez. Der Spiegel is not the only magazine to give an alarming cover treatment of the new president. Here are some other noteworthy examples that have hit the newsstands.

The Atlantic

The Atlantic paints an ominous image of the Trump presidency with its cover story by David Frum, "How to Build an Autocracy."

Bloomberg Businessweek

Bloomberg Businessweek offers this comment on Trump's recent flurry of executive orders.

Harper's

"A Resister's Guide" to the Trump era is offered by Harper's.

Mother Jones

Left-wing investigative magazine Mother Jones literally tears a strip off Trump in its cover treatment.

The New Yorker

The Statue of Liberty's extinguished flame smoulders on the New Yorker's Feb. 13 and 20 double issue.

Newsweek

A stand by California, the Golden State, against the Trump administration gets this powerful treatment by Newsweek.

The Advocate

LGBT magazine The Advocate says it's "time to panic."

The Nation

Trump's populist appeal to the working class is considered "dangerous" by The Nation.

The New York Times Magazine

Trump's protectionist and "America first" policies risk painting over the rest of the world, suggests this Times' magazine cover

Time

Stephen Bannon, Trump's senior counsellor and former chair of Breitbart News, appears in a Machiavellian mood on Time's Feb. 13 cover.