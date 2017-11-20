Panel discussion on Yukon's financial future LIVE

Air Date: Nov 21, 2017 9:30 PM ET

Panel discussion on Yukon's financial future LIVE0:00

The Financial Review Panel gathered public opinion on Yukon's financial future, and the government's $60 million deficit. They'll discuss what they heard.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National LIVE

The National LIVE

LIVE

Don't Miss