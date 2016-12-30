Writing for CBC News, both Scott Reid and Terry Milewski declare 2016 a gutter year and look despondently ahead to 2017. But to some, 2016 delivered a necessary shock to the status quo, and it offered many reasons to be optimistic for what's coming next. Here's what some CBC commenters had to say about the year ahead:

Things will work out

I think 2017 will be a good year. We'll see Trump shake things up, but not much will change. China's economy is still growing, so not a bad thing. Too high of GDP is unsustainable. This will mean stability. Brexit shock will be over, and Britain will make it work.

Bigots had their time in spotlight, but bigots can't handle the spotlight for long before they have to crawl back under the rock from which they came. Journalist will figure out what to do with the death of newspapers: they just need some time. Fake news will be overshadowed by legit news, as thing go on. Things will work out. The road will be bumpy at times, though.

- Colin Smith

Give Trump a chance

Don't you just hate the doomsayers that come out of the woodwork toward the end of the year? While I am not a fan of the president-elect Trump, we have to at least give the man a chance to prove his mettle. If the American people don't like it, he will be gone in four years — simple as that. As to the rest of you: just take a chill pill. You cannot control what happens in the U.S. or elsewhere.

- Barney Bell

Try to enjoy it

Don't know about you, but I'm going to do my best to enjoy 2017. Hope everyone has a happy New Year, too!

- Phil Fisher

We're better off

It is all a state of mind. If you look at things negatively, then everything is negative. Canada, when you look at the world, is better off — better than most of the EU and the U.S.

- Dave Burk

​Enough is enough

If you're a big-shot celebrity, if you're a software designer or if you're a government bureaucrat, the present arrangements have worked pretty nicely for you. But there are millions and millions of people around the United States, around the United Kingdom and around the rest of Europe, for whom they have not worked. And when these people were invited to express an opinion this year, 2016, they finally said, 'We've had enough!" In three (very long years), Canada will follow suit. Enough is enough.

- Glen Acanthus

Possible progress

I agree that 2017 is going to be, by all measures, a really bad year, but it it could also be seen as a really good year. It could be the year that people actually wake up and take notice of what is happening to their so-called democracies. The Brexit vote and the Donald Trump win were both the result of profound dissatisfaction of the status quo. The fact that both will — in all probability — make things much worse for the average citizen just might lead to progress.

- Keith Stringer

The sun will rise

Look for bad news, and you will find it. Look for good news, and you will find that also. Doom, gloom, hate and misery sells, and that's what gets the attention.

The sun will rise this morning, and life in this wonderful country will be good for almost everyone. Canada has its issues, but there aren't many places as good and safe to live so for the vast majority. Look up and appreciate your good fortune in living here.

- Albert Ford Upton

Out of our control

Yes, we are facing challenges this year. But an overly negative, alarmist point of view gets us nowhere. We still have to take care of our families and pay our bills. All we can do is continue to be the best at our own lives. Much of the challenges listed here are out of our control, anyway.

- Luke Shannon