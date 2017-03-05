Last week, the Washington Post revealed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose two conversations he had with the Russian ambassador while working with the Donald Trump campaign. Sessions has since recused himself from investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, but he has stayed on as attorney general.

Commenters are divided over the Sessions allegations; some say the Democrats are blowing the issue out of proportion, while others insist a deeper investigation is needed.

Ammunition for opposition

Why a smart man like Sessions would put himself in this awkward position is hard to figure. It certainly gives the opposition more ammunition to work with now, and it also takes the focus off important matters.

- Francis Doyle

Grasping at straws

What we have here is a witch hunt that is going nowhere. It would have been natural for Sessions, in his role as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, to have contacts with foreign ambassadors. Sessions is clear in his response to these allegations. He didn't report these contacts because they were not related to the campaign. The Democrats are desperate. Grasping at straws.

- Richard Bailey

More complicated than health care

Let's see here: if Trump fires Sessions quickly, Trump's approval ratings may go up. If he waits three weeks, hoping things will go away, they will probably go down. But what will Sessions tell the FBI and CIA? How much do they know already? This is even more complicated than health care.

- Rocky Wyspinskio

​Swamp drained

So, there it is. Trump has another leak to root out, another newspaper to ban and another vacancy to fill when Sessions eventually resigns. In six months time, Trump can truthfully say that the swamp is drained: his. And the media can take the credit.

- Roger Cooper

What ambassadors are for

Senators can talk to ambassadors, that's not a big deal. Sessions talking to an ambassador is normal protocol. Ambassadors are there to talk to anybody and everybody in the political forum. Do you think they can only talk to the president? Give me a break.

- Marla K Jones

Republicans should step up

This whole Russia matter is going nowhere. No matter what may or may not have happened with Russia, the Trump team and the Republicans will protect their turf and prevent any useful information from being revealed. The Democrats are outnumbered and have no chance to get at the truth — or lack of it. Their motives are honourable, in spite of the fact that Republicans keep claiming they are sore losers.

It is tragic how the public is kept in the dark about the nefarious activities of their elected officials. Russia is dangerous and if I was a Republican politician, I would not be able to sleep knowing that my peers weren't being forthright about the facts. The truth should be revealed.

- Pat Daly

Get over it

Democrats and their media pals are just being Democrats: obstructionist, antagonistic and all-around adversarial, doing everything they can to denigrate the opposition. How childish.

- James Smerchansky ​

Wiggle room for Sessions

Sessions's answer under oath is misleading at best. Unfortunately, the question was phrased such that there was a tiny bit of wiggle room.

It seems as though there might be enough Republican support for further investigation to actually get to the bottom of the what's going on. This thing might have legs after all.

- Lesley Durham-McPhee​

Coming soon

I'm waiting for the book, "Ha, Ha, I Told You So," by Hillary Clinton to come out.

- Artie Gibson

A telling answer

Sessions could have provided a more complete, co-operative answer. His failure to do so may not show clear guilt, but it does show an inability to work with other members of government.

- Stan Cox

The new red scare

The non-stop carping about the Russians is essentially the new red scare. It's the paranoid rantings of a heavily politicized media, which desires nothing more than to keep piling it on President Trump. Fortunately, most Americans won't fall for the media's lies anymore.

- Ron Smith

Comments have been edited for length and clarity