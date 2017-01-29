In an executive order this week, newly inaugurated President Donald Trump revived two major pipelines: the Dakota Access and the Keystone XL. The Keystone has long been a sore spot for Canada-U.S. relations; while prime ministers Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau have both supported the project, former president Barack Obama stalled its approval. With the green-light now from Trump, some CBC commenters are looking forward to Canadians reaping the benefits.

A working relationship

President Trump has done more for Alberta in two days than Rachel Notley and Trudeau will ever do. Thank you, Mr. President! We look forward to working with the U.S. and look forward to providing the U.S. with secure and environmentally responsible oil for decades!

- Bobby Parv

The safer option

OK with me. Oil will be transported no matter what. I think stationary pipelines are safer than moving trucks on the road or train tanker cars. Let the oil do the travelling, not the shipping containers as well.

- John Smith

Hope for the economy

This will help get the rigs running again. We need to fill that pipeline. This will create thousands of high paying jobs in the oilsands, not to mention many jobs in accounting, payroll, management, logistics, compliance and safety. Nothing better than primary industry to get the economy rolling.

- Albert Brown

Canadian oil is more ethical

These pipelines will obviously come with a cost, but it's better than fighting with single- interest Canadian groups that would prefer to import oil from dictatorships, which have none of the same safety and environmental standards that we have. When the energy industry is strong, Canada is strong.

- Dave Allen

Why did the boost have to come from Trump?

The sad reality here is that Canada has to depend on a U.S. president to boost the Canadian economy. Why is the Canadian government not forcing companies to build the refineries in Canada? We can export the finished product just as easily. We need to stop giving away our natural resources and our jobs. Canadians have been given the short end of the stick for far too long.

- Rob Anderson

Limits of green energy

Finally, a president who gets it. Oil is used primarily for transportation (ships, planes, trains, transport trucks) and the demand for it is not going away anytime soon. The herd that doesn't get it. Green energy is applicable to stationary installations delivering electricity to the grid — there's a difference.

- Blanche Cote

A job is a job

Well, I hate to say it, but Trump did get this one right. A job is a job — I don't care how temporary. Another thing I agree on: we spend too much time assessing environmental impacts. Important? Absolutely. But the process (especially in Canada) adds up to foot-dragging and inaction.

- Craig Hagman​

A matter of time

Harper was correct in saying that this pipeline would eventually be approved. The economic case Trumped Obama's political stance.

- Anthony Kennedy

Win-win

This is a win for Canada and the U.S. With the third-largest oil reserves in the world, Canada needs Keystone XL to move product. The U.S. wins by getting a secure supply from a friendly neighbour. Buying oil from Canada means Canada can buy more from the U.S. This creates well-paying jobs in both countries.

Yes, there will be protests, but right now the oil is going to the U.S. by rail. Shipping by pipeline will be much safer and more cost-efficient. Some may not like it, but economies run on energy. The export of refined petroleum product is huge business in the U.S. Great news for Alberta.

- Don Kwasny

Told you so

Take that, Jane Fonda.

- Seth Whittaker

Comments have been edited for length and clarity.