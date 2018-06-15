There's a group of people whose needs are often overlooked when we talk about banning single-use plastic straws: people with disabilities.

These are people who rely on using plastic straws on a daily basis — people like myself, a Canadian thalidomide survivor born with essentially no arms, for whom holding any cup or glass is virtually impossible. Experience has shown me that a bendable straw is the only safe method. And considering our country is aging, there will be more and more people who will suffer with conditions such as arthritis, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, with which gripping cups becomes quite difficult. Again, having bendable straws easily accessible will be vital.

Britain is poised to ban the sale of single-use plastic straws. Cities such as New York and Seattle have plans to join in with related policies. And here in Canada, companies such as as A&W have announced that they will eliminate plastic straws, while municipalities such as Vancouver move ahead with city-wide legislation.

The cause is a noble one; I don't think there is any disputing the fact that the world needs less plastic waste being thrown out and ending up in our landfills or in our oceans. But the thinking that this is the way to do it overstates how much of that waste is due to single-use plastic straws. The fact is, only a tiny percentage of plastic waste that ends up in our oceans, for example, is due to straws. But for many disabled people, the availability and use of a plastic straw is vital for their independence and safety.

It is often difficult for disabled people to admit they need to use devices or adaptations, because it is just another sign that they have less independence than non-disabled people. But in my case, this striving to shun adaptations has come at a price: when I have chosen to not use a straw, I have often spilled sticky orange juice or hot tea on my chest.

Alternatives to plastic straws

There are alternatives to single-use plastic straws: metal straws, bamboo straws, glass straws, paper straws and so forth. But what people don't realize is that many of these alternatives are unsuitable.

Without plastic straws available at restaurants, I will have to think ahead each time I go out and bring reusable straws with me, though carrying them around can be a burden. They also need to be washed immediately after use to prevent bacteria growth.