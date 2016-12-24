Christmas lists aren't divided by naughty or nice — it's less subjective than that. Santa only gives to those who can afford it.

As Ed Finn writes in The Independent, child poverty in Canada is a continuous, stubborn problem. Yet as food banks struggle to feed the hungry, we turn a blind eye precisely because of the problem's persistence. "Food Banks Canada informs us that, in a typical month, more than 840,000 people require food bank assistance — one in three of them children," Finn writes.

"Inevitably, some — probably many thousands — will wake on Dec. 25 to find no presents from Santa, no new clothes to replace their threadbare garb, no turkey cooking in the oven, no celebration of the Yuletide feast."

In his detailed examination of how wealthy politicians and the public are largely inactive on the crisis, he evokes a survey done by the Social Assistance Reform Coalition in Ontario. Several years ago, Finn writes, the organization asked Grade 4 and 5 kids what being poor means to them. Their responses were:

Feeling ashamed because my Dad can't get a job.

Not getting to go to other kids' birthday parties.

Being afraid to tell my Mom I need new gym shoes.

Not having pretty barrettes for my hair.

Hearing my Mom and Dad fight over money.

Wishing I had a nicer home.

Not being able to go camping.

Not being able to have my friends sleep over.

Pretending that I forgot my lunch.

Not having any breakfast some mornings.

Being teased for the way I'm dressed.

Homelessness in Canada

Meanwhile, on the streets of Winnipeg and in many other cities, those experiencing homelessness risk freezing to death if they cannot find a bed in overcrowded shelters. Jen Zoratti of the Winnipeg Free Press spoke to three people in a shelter downtown, all of whom were over 50. All three echoed the same sentiment: "I never thought I'd be here."

Nabute Ghebrehiwet, an Ottawa man who had the misfortune of getting attacked by a man wielding a hammer when he went for his regular walk and smoke break, is facing eviction. Kelly Egan, in The Ottawa Citizen, describes how the victim of the attack hasn't gotten any help after being blinded in one eye and left with scars. He was laid off from his government job and cannot find another.

"When he first arrived in Ottawa in 2004, Ghebrehiwet says he briefly stayed at the Ottawa Mission," Egan writes. "He soon found a job at H&R Block, took night accounting courses and was hired by the revenue agency in 2008. He is still grateful to the Mission and says he donates back, usually visiting during the holidays."

Ghebrehiwet hasn't lost hope, despite having struggled for over two years.

Talking to former addicts

Speaking with those who faced struggles but came out victorious is a necessity, writes Marshall Smith in The Vancouver Sun.

"Instead of sensationalizing addiction, which often occurs in the media, we must do more to celebrate and acknowledge recovery," he writes.

"Government must point the way to recovery by clearly stating goals for those who are affected — a drug-free life, improved health and positive engaged citizenship."

The analysis comes at a crucial time: overdoses on fentanyl have overwhelmed both regional and federal governments who urgently need to take action.

A call for kindness

Hate crimes across the globe have been both more prominent and on the rise. This means now, more than ever, we have to remember the contributions we can make. Immigrants and refugees enrich this country, writes Sheema Khan for the Globe and Mail.

Her friend, Nasiba A-Noor, was one of the two women who were stabbed to death in their home. A-Noor was also a thoughtful Qur'an teacher to Khan.

"As calls for nativism increase, let us reflect upon the rich contributions made by immigrants and their descendants to our mosaic," Khan says. "The struggle to adapt to a new land, a new culture is circuitous at best."

Helping others is within our reach. In a heartfelt column in Fort McMurray Today, Theresa Wells reflects on the city's tragedy.

Donations poured in for Fort McMurray after its wildfire. (CBC/Lydia Neufeld)

"I have seen those experiencing anger treated kindly and with respect; I have seen those in need offered assistance; and I have seen those who shared their fragile moments greeted with warmth and empathy," she writes.

"We are not, and will not be, perfect. This is the kind of year that could ravage a community such as ours, the kind of year where we saw unimaginable loss we could have never anticipated."

She's speaking about the terrible fire from which Fort McMurray is still reeling, but the words are universal.

"We go into the future with some uncertainty still, some of us holding steady while others struggle. What is most remarkable is the ways we have found to do it together."

This column is an opinion. For more information about our commentary section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.