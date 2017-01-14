It would never happen. Our parents said that, their parents said that, and Lord knows the great-grandparents said that. We'd never have a black president because America — despite how far we've come — just hasn't come far enough.

And if for some reason we did get that far, there's no way a black president would serve four years. Don't even think about eight. He'll either be assassinated before he takes office, or while in office, or else, he simply won't be a two-term president. He'll be a footnote in history: an answer on the tip of your tongue to bar-night trivia.

Obama's legacy

It's funny to think back on that now, as Barack Obama ends his presidency and pundits dissect his achievements and failures. Yet to many in America, Obama's biggest impact hasn't been on our energy file, or on health care, or the economy, or involving any of the other policy changes that will fill up the "Obama chapter" in our history books. Rather, Obama's greatest feat was showing an entire generation of black men that we had a lot more to offer the world than sports or entertainment.

Faced with tough opposition, Obama held his head high. And we followed his lead.

Black students graduated high school at levels not seen in many people's lifetimes, and the number of unemployed African-Americans has gone down considerably over the last eight years. That doesn't mean there aren't those of us who are still disenfranchised, beaten down and tired. There are still neighbourhoods in disarray and families torn apart due to violence or an unfair criminal justice system.

We now know that the sky truly is the limit and that's because of our 44th president. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

But progress is never easy, nor is it a straight line. It evolves, and it's painful, but it takes just one person to start us on that path. For me and a lot of men who look like me, Obama was that person.

No longer did we have to look to Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Deion Sanders, or Denzel Washington as our chief inspirations. We're more than stereotypes, more than thugs, more than baby daddies and more than people put on this earth to entertain the world. That's not to say there's anything wrong with being an actor or athlete — or aspiring to be one. But the point is, we now know that the sky truly is the limit and that's because of our 44th president.

Obviously right now, there doesn't seem like there's a lot of hope to go around. In just a few days, the Obama era officially ends and something else entirely different begins. It's possible Obama is wondering what, exactly, he inspired if Donald Trump is the type of successor that will occupy his former office.

We are his successors

In a town full of cynics and a country divided, there's obviously still work to be done, and it would take anyone more than eight years to make it happen. But us — we of the "melanin persuasion" — are the ones who have to take up the mantle now and show that we are his true successors. Whether it's by being better sons, better fathers, or just being plain better: it's our time to shine.

In his farewell address, Obama said that if you don't like the people in office, grab a clipboard. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Whatever his legacy is, and however history judges him, there's no denying Obama's impact on inspiring black America. We're engaged and alert, and a lot of it has to do with the fact the guy in the Oval Office looked like us, listened to the same music as us, and also wasn't afraid to hold us accountable. For our parents, a black president was a fantasy. But for an entire group of kids, a black president is the only reality they've ever known.

Obama's very being was and is change, and his "yes we can" decree should be a rallying cry for every young black man within the sound of his voice. In his farewell address, Obama said that if you don't like the people in office, grab a clipboard, get some signatures and become a candidate. Because of him, there are a lot of brothers who will not only take him up on that challenge, but believe it's entirely doable as well. Now that is true change.

This column is part of CBC's Opinion section. For more information about this section, please read this editor's blog and our FAQ.