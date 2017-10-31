Jessica Goddard

Latest News
- NYC mayor calls deadly truck attack 'cowardly act of terror'
- $5.41 per inmate per day: Bad food, small portions fueling prison tensions, federal watchdog finds
- Trump calls former campaign aide at centre of Russia probe 'a liar'
- Netflix halts House of Cards production after harassment allegation against Kevin Spacey
- Sayfullo Saipov: Details emerge on alleged NYC attacker
Ontario actress plans to sue Weinstein over alleged sex assaults
NPR chief placed on leave after sex harassment accusations
Story of sailors rescued after 5 months at sea cast into doubt by inconsistencies
A guide to names from the Trump campaign in wake of special counsel's 1st charges
TD customer money stuck 'in limbo' due to e-transfer problems
Google, Amazon, Netflix mount lobby crusade on Trudeau Liberals
Sexual harassment lawsuit against former Ontario premier David Peterson dismissed
Facebook, Twitter, Google defend their security measures
'I didn't want her to sleep on the street': Good Samaritan gave Laura Babcock a place to stay, trial hears
Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume