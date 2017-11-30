In early November, Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston weighed in on the stunning allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Hollywood icon Kevin Spacey — one of the early casualties of the so-called Weinstein effect — in an interview with BBC Newsbeat.

Cranston suggested Spacey was "a phenomenal actor, but not a very good person," describing Spacey's alleged predatory behaviour as "beyond disgusting. It's almost animalistic … his career now I think is over."

Cranston's response was, at the time, a minor entry on the list of celebrity reactions. It was a chat with BBC's Will Gompertz, just days later, which drew considerable attention — and outrage.

Finding a way back

Cranston was asked if he thought there was a way back for some of the "Weinsteins and Spaceys of the world." (To be clear, the full conversation was far more substantive than subsequent clickbait-y headlines would suggest.) In response, Cranston spoke of the wider societal problem of sexual harassment and specifically called for male introspection. Then he went on:

"It would take time," he said. "It would take a society to forgive them, and tremendous contrition on their part … a knowingness that they have a deeply rooted psychological and emotional problem [that] takes years to mend. If they were to show they put the work in and are truly sorry and making amends, not defending their actions but asking for forgiveness, then maybe down the road there is room for that, maybe so."

It was an admirably honest, thoughtful response to an uncomfortable question of how to deal with perpetrators of sexual harassment and abuse.

Must every offender become a pariah, or is there room for rehabilitation — possibly even forgiveness — depending on the severity of the crime, sincerity of remorse, input from the victims and totality of circumstances?

As Ruth Marcus, deputy editorial page editor for The Washington Post, argued: "The notion of the cleansing purge has its satisfactions." There's a tendency, however, to "overcorrect for past sins. If society once ignored sexual harassment — and we certainly did — one risk…is overcompensating for earlier apathy."

Marcus has a point. That's not to suggest men like Harvey Weinstein, who embody a particularly heinous sort of sexual predator — those who not only victimize prey, but implicate all those around by terrorizing them into silence — deserve any shot at redemption. Nor do men who prey on children.

But this overdue reckoning with inappropriate conduct will include transgressions that are arguably minor, and not so straightforward; behaviour more ambiguous — boorish and repulsive, perhaps, but not habitual or necessarily criminal, if still wrong. I suspect most — if not all — men have behaved in some regrettable manner at a given time. But it's a mistake to assume a man's worst days accurately reflect his character or potential to reform.

Case in point: Senator Al Franken.

Earlier this month, Los Angeles radio personality Leeann Tweeden alleged that the comedian-turned-senator forcibly kissed her while rehearsing a comedy bit back in 2006 on a USO tour. The same tour produced the now-infamous photo of Franken mugging for a camera while reaching for Tweeden's breasts as she slept.

"I know I'm not going to regain their trust immediately," Franken said. "There's no magic words I can say here to make that happen." (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

After the allegations were made public, Franken conceded that he "let a lot of people down," but said he is determined to make amends: to prove himself a better man and still-worthy senator.

"This is not going to happen quickly," Franken said. "I have to earn this over time and that's what I plan to do."

Long a sincere and fierce advocate for women, Franken recognizes the unique betrayal many women feel and the additional challenge of repairing that bond. "I know I'm not going to regain their trust immediately. There's no magic words I can say here to make that happen."

Compare with Weinstein who immediately sought victimhood, claiming his sexual crimes — which were so obviously premeditated choices — were the result of "sex addiction." The diagnosis has become a handy tool, of late, to absolve sexual predators of responsibility.

Weinstein claimed his inappropriate sexual behaviours were the result of "sex addiction." (Mike Blake/Reuters)

After a single week of "intensive therapy" at a luxury Arizona rehab/resort — a choice "treatment" destination for Spacey, too — Weinstein checked himself out. Far from seeking to earn a second chance, Weinstein, who considers himself "the good guy," apparently feels entitled to one.

Franken, meanwhile, has welcomed a Senate ethics investigation, vowing to fully co-operate and take responsibility.

"I'm going to be held accountable, and I'm going to try to be productive in the way I speak about this," he said. In addition to his personal, unequivocal apology to Tweeden, which she graciously accepted without hesitation, Franken's introspection has been laudable. For instance, though he maintains a different recollection of the USO rehearsal, he understands Tweeden's interpretation differs from what he believes was his intent, and he accepts that some violation happened on account of his actions.

Learning from mistakes

What adds weight to Franken's words are his actions: he hasn't just said the right things, he has already taken steps to atone for his sins and learn from his offending conduct. Short of his resignation, what more should we reasonably ask?

Tempting as it is to "burn it all down" amid the torrent of allegations of sexual impropriety — an inclination which gains appeal with each, seemingly daily bombshell (see: Matt Lauer) — tangible progress and lasting change happen incrementally.

Allowing imperfect men to be part of the solution, even if they were, at some point, in some way, part of the problem, can make for a powerful allied force for good. The passion and dedication that those reformed often bring to a cause shouldn't be overlooked or underestimated.

It's important we listen to the stories of those who have been targeted and victimized by powerful, horrible men. But careful weighing of the appropriate, proportional response toward all accused will help ensure irredeemable offenders — and their network of enablers — are fully exposed and held to account. Misdirected anger is wasted energy and, ultimately, a distraction from the larger, most crucial end.

