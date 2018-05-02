In the months since sharing my own story of assault by a famous and powerful man, I have a seen a remarkable shift in our culture. A combination of survivors' bravery and a newly receptive media and public has led to a climate of accountability for the men being accused of these horrible acts. And the recent verdict in the case against Bill Cosby gives new hope to countless women who are still waiting for justice.

When I first told my story, Tarana Burke's #MeToo movement had not yet been materialized. A single story in the New York Times by the now-Pulitzer-prize-winning journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey inspired me to add my name to the list of Harvey Weinstein's accusers.

I had no intention of ever sharing my story with anyone — I was too scared and too ashamed. Yet I did reach out to the writers in gratitude the day their story was published, and to privately share that it had happened to me too.

Kantor responded immediately and over the course of the next 48 hours, gently talked me into sharing my story. She claimed that the 28 women who had come forward were only the tip of the iceberg and assured me that I was in good company. If I had only known what was coming! Kantor gave me the strength to put my fear aside and to stand with the women who were speaking truth to power.

That said, it hasn't been easy. For all of the outpouring of support I've received, I've also seen an aggressive pushback from those who perceive us as casting couch opportunists, liars and media-hungry whores.

That's why women often choose not to call out their abusers and rapists. The public vilification of victims, combined with the dismally low number of men who are actually convicted and punished for their crimes, make coming forward a daunting and hopeless-seeming prospect. That's why the news that Bill Cosby has been found guilty on all three counts of indecent assault it so important. It's not just vindication for Andrea Constand, whom the jury convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting 14 years ago, but also for the innumerable girls and women who wonder if there is any point to coming forward.

I chose to share my story in a radio interview so that women could hear me tell it myself. I wanted them to hear my fear, my anger and my uncertainty. I wanted to go on the air as honestly and imperfectly as could so that others could hear that I was just like them: afraid of being vilified and confused about the details of my experience, which is common in recollections of assault.

After the interviews aired, I received messages from others who wanted to share their stories with me privately. From as far as New Zealand to as close as within my own family, they confirmed what I had suspected: that sexual assault is a complex and damaging crime that mostly goes unreported.

Bill Cosby has been found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, which means the next step for the disgraced comedian is to wait for his sentencing hearing. Cosby was forced to surrender his passport, ordered not to leave Pennsylvania and will be fitted with a GPS tracker. Cosby is facing a maximum 30 years in prison — 10 years for each charge of which he was found guilty. 7:57

It took over 60 women and dozens of news stories over the course of several decades for public opinion to turn on Cosby. And in the end, he was found guilty of crimes against just one woman. I do wonder what it will take for Harvey Weinstein to face real criminal consequences for his actions. But there are signs justice will be a little more swift this time.

Indeed, I remain hopeful that a new day is dawning. The last six months of exposing powerful abusers and demystifying common rape myths has forever changed the way survivors will feel about coming forward. There will be obstacles in this fight, as there are in anything worth fighting. But the words "found guilty" should give us some necessary fuel.

Every person who comes forward to tell her story changes the world in a small but significant way. And if you're not quite ready, well, there is a group of survivors who are ready to support you and help you take a step toward healing. We are a force that will not be silenced, and our numbers are too great to be ignored.

