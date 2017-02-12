This week saw another Conservative leadership debate, the first with relative newcomer Kevin O'Leary. While a few favourites have emerged among the bloated list of leadership hopefuls, many CBC commenters still consider the race too populated for a meaningful exchange of ideas. A few more months to go...
No clear vision
A candidate who spends more time in the U.S. than in Canada and who will not commit to running in a byelection if he wins does not deserve to be the leader of a national party.
A candidate who runs on fear and division and cloaks her statements in vague "values" talk is not leadership material.
As for the rest of the lot, with the exception of Michael Chong, there is no promise, no clear vision. They are all Harper-lite. Too bad the Conservatives don't have the vision to think outside the box.
Bernier has a shot at 2019
Maxime Bernier is going to win, and he has a shot at beating Justin Trudeau in 2019. He is a much different candidate from his rivals. He has credentials, charm and unique ideas — many of which, I believe, will get Canadians on board.
He could very well take a lot of Quebec, which would be essential to dethroning Trudeau. He wants to end corporate welfare, which I think is broadly appealing, and he wants to get back to responsible spending.
Lamp post for prime minister
If Bernier wins, it will lead to the biggest abstention in Canadian voting history. Many Conservatives, myself included, would rather vote for a lamp post than see another unfocused Quebecer become prime minister.
We have had enough with Trudeau and we don't need a right-wing version of the same.
What are their motives?
A lot of people are missing the point of this leadership race. What are the candidates' strong points? Did they listen to the membership when putting together their platform, or is the strategy just to tear down the opposition? There's a lot of Trump-style politics inherent in many of the candidates' platforms, and the louder they speak the more media attention they get. It's part of their plan.
My personal choice has not been made so far, but I have eliminated Kevin O'Leary for being a person who cannot separate his own personal gains from a potential role in government, as well as Kellie Leitch, who I wouldn't trust to clean my house in my absence.
We all have to take a good look at the candidates' motives for wanting to be the next leader of the Conservatives. Then, we have to ask whether our final choice can successfully challenge the Liberals. We have seen what can happen with a person like Donald Trump. Are we stupid enough to repeat it?
Loved him in Star Wars
Does anyone else think Bernier looks like Liam Neeson?
Just pick one
With 38 per cent of supporters still crying out for "someone else," it makes no sense to carry on with these charades. It is obvious that Canadians are not interested and it is time to put the 14 names in a hat and pick one. Let's put this gong show to rest.
Vote Rona
I wish we could just stick with Rona Ambrose. She seems like she has a good head on her shoulders. And she's a bit more socially aware than most conservative politicians, which is a good thing in today's political climate.
Cut it down
OK, there were some fairly intelligent-sounding people during the debate, and some reasonable responses. But it was mostly the usual political platitudes. The Conservatives have got to cut this thing down to a half-dozen. Right now, the race is hardly worth listening to.
None of the above
None of them impress me.
Reader comments have been edited for length and clarity.
