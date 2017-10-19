If you look at Gord Downie's legacy — and at what he leaves us with — it's clear that he knew exactly what he was doing.

He knew what he was doing when he showed up in Winnipeg with his band in 2000 and headlined a show for War Child Canada for 80,000 die-hard Hip fans. His blind faith and generosity launched the funding for one of the most cutting-edge and truly important charities in the world — one that impacts hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of people caught in conflict every year.

I had the honour of playing that Winnipeg show now 17 years ago with the Hip.

And he knew what he was doing when he started a fund for Indigenous peoples and reconciliation, even after he was diagnosed with glioblastoma. It was our wise poet leader humbly letting us know in his dying days that this problem truly needed fixing, and that justice needed to be served.

In my memory's eye, Gord was the same at every stage: on that day in Winnipeg in 2000, at a Lou Reed event 15 years later, when I got a chance to catch up with him at an event spearheaded by Barenaked Ladies' keyboardist Kevin Hearn, and even upon diagnosis. Gord was a tall man who commanded the space. He was as charismatic as he was sincere.

You just knew that you were speaking to a very special man, yet he could fade out of the room like he had never been there. He truly was a privilege to know, yet I feel like even if you didn't meet him, you knew him.

Why Gord Downie's death has shattered Canada's musical community | "Gord was the gold standard"2:52

When he was diagnosed with cancer, Gord was graceful and strong. We emailed and I had hoped to see him again, but I know it was a very difficult year. My heart aches for what he has gone through and what his family must have also endured. I knew a few months ago when I no longer heard back from him that this day would soon be upon us. Doesn't make it easier.

I am sad that I won't go to an event or a party and bump into Gord anymore. He was the coolest guy in the room: the pride of our nation. We're different, we Canadians and there's no explaining it... we just are. Well, Gord was the essence of that unique way that we are.

Gord Downie was honoured at the Assembly of First Nations. (CBC)

I could see him at the ice hockey rink, cheering or bodychecking; in a sweat lodge connecting with his spirit; with a beer at the cottage under the stars; gently teaching his children to ride their bikes, or jamming with his high school buddies.

He always had a little smirk when we'd chat in person — like he just knew we both knew that he was smart and knew everything.

I think he was bigger than life. Literally. He was just too big for this life.

