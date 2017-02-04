There is something deeply comical about Deepak Obhrai's Wikipedia photo. The Calgary MP gazes past the camera with his large, soulful eyes, brows arched inwards in a permanent expression of mild puzzlement, a sharp grey tie knotted under a sharp blue suit, looking like exactly what he is: a middle-aged immigrant businessman of Indian Hindu heritage who's seen his share of nastiness and discrimination, but has persevered.

And on top of his head, a great big white cowboy hat.

It's as weird-looking as Justin Trudeau wearing the full Indian headdress and face paint, except you just know Trudeau was bursting with sincerity. With Obhrai, you can't tell. He's an expert at deadpan self-parody.

What Obhrai pulled off on the stage of the French language debate was some sort of self-deprecating performance art. (CBC)

"I'm a fun guy," he says over breakfast, straight-faced, slicing at the turkey sausage that, apart from some brown toast, sits naked on his plate.

Remember, this is the fellow who took the stage in Quebec City along with his fellow candidates for the Conservative leadership a few weeks ago and plunged into the world's worst French, referring to himself in the third person, stabbing air with a forefinger, massacring his own talking points and finally acknowledging his French stinks.

"They love me for it," he says. "All the taxi drivers I take in Quebec tell me that."

He's probably right. What he pulled off on that stage was some sort of self-deprecating performance art. You couldn't watch it and not grin.

Zero chance of winning

He says he doesn't take it personally when journalists, me included, write that he has just about zero chance of winning the leadership race. He has no platform to speak of, but takes every opportunity to point out that he is the most senior MP in the House of Commons of South Asian or African descent (he is the son of South Asian parents, raised in Tanzania), and the longest-serving MP in his party.

As a parliamentary secretary in Stephen Harper's government, he travelled constantly, and name-drops shamelessly: Condi Rice, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, the Sultan of Brunei…

And for that, he says, deadpan, he deserves a special title.

As he wrote in a letter to the Calgary Herald: "In my birth country, Tanzania, I would henceforth be referred to by the respectful title of Mzee. In South Asia, I would receive the title of Pradhaan. This means I have now reached the ranks of respected elders."

Does he actually mean that? Who knows? But I take Deepak Obhrai quite seriously.

Obhrai won 13,348 votes in the election. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

First, he has demonstrated an ability not just to win, but to win by great big fat majorities — and in Calgary, not downtown Toronto.

In 1997, after bulldozing through what he says were "barriers after barriers" erected by the white, hidebound Reform establishment and winning the party's nomination for Calgary East, he won 13,348 votes in the election, nearly twice the number cast for his Progressive Conservative and Liberal opponents. He did the same in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2011 and even 2015, as Justin Trudeau's Liberals surged nationwide.

Argue with that.

He says he ignored directives from the national campaign – "Harper never got to tell me to do anything" — and told the people running it to stay away from his riding. "I win myself."

He does admit that when he opposed Bill C-24, which granted the government power to revoke the citizenship of dual citizens convicted of terrorism, he was "sent to the penalty box for a few weeks," and told he would not be permitted to answer opposition questions in the Commons.

So he used the occasion to declare, in the Commons, that "a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian," a line eventually swiped by Trudeau.

"I've lived in countries where dictators revoke citizenship. That's what dictators do," he says.

Deepak Obhrai on Central African Republic1:45

Actually, there isn't a hint of humour when Obrhai discusses diversity, multiculturalism, integration and immigration. It's central to his worldview, and it sets him apart from other Conservatives, especially in the post-Trump world.

Muslims, he says, are Canada's most important bulwark against terror.

"They provide police with the most information that helps to keep us safe," he declares, extending a fist for emphasis and falling into speech-mode speaking cadence. "They must not be marginalized."

On immigration

One of his leadership rivals favours a ban on niqabs during the discharge of official functions. Obrhai disagrees. Another wants prospective immigrants screened for "Canadian values."

"I literally fell off my chair when I heard that," he declares. "What Canadian values? Old Canadian values? White Canadian values? Millenium Canadian values? The X generation values?"

He ridicules the notion that Sharia law is any threat in Canada. He dismisses the idea that immigrants pose a special threat.

He considers private health care a danger to Canada's universal system, which he prizes. He accepts taxes and tariffs as the price for our social safety net, which he also prizes.

So what qualifies him as a Conservative? He thinks a long time, then tells a story about returning baby bonus cheques when he first arrived in Canada 40 years ago. A man should pay for his children's upbringing himself, he says.

And why does he want to be leader?

"I take strong exception to my party being identified with people who say extreme things."

Well. Fair enough.

