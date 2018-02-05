Operation Good Times
Air Date: Feb 06, 2018 12:00 AM ET
When Faraj Mohyeddin was admitted to the hospital with terminal cancer, his daughter Samira wouldn't settle for the regular visiting hours and care regime. She moved in, and turned the last days of his life into a non-stop party.
