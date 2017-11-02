On The Money November 02, 2017
Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 8:00 PM ET
On The Money takes you inside the world of business.
Top News Headlines
- Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she faced harassment on Parliament Hill
- 'Unfair, unwarranted and deeply troubling': U.S. sets final import duties on Canadian softwood lumber
- Discovery of 'monster' planet surprises astronomers
- Rideau Canal's downtown stretch declared contaminated site
- Spain seeks to arrest Catalonia's deposed president, jail other top officials
Must Watch
The National for November 01, 2017
47:22
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
Massive fiery crash on Ontario highway leaves 3 dead, others injured
An explosive pileup involving 14 vehicles and a fuel tanker truck on Ontario's highway 400, about an hour north of Toronto, left three people dead and others injured late Tuesday evening
-
Allegations of bread price-fixing
Offices of some of Canada's major grocery chains raided by Competition Bureau in criminal probe tied to alleged price-fixing of some packaged bread products
Don't Miss
-
Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she faced harassment on Parliament Hill
-
'Unfair, unwarranted and deeply troubling': U.S. sets final import duties on Canadian softwood lumber
-
Exoplanets
Discovery of 'monster' planet surprises astronomers
-
Rideau Canal's downtown stretch declared contaminated site
-
Spain seeks to arrest Catalonia's deposed president, jail other top officials
-
Live Blog
Final outgoing call from Laura Babcock's phone made near accused killer's home, jury hears
-
Haida goes Hollywood: Making a film — and trying to save a language
-
Mother charged in deaths of her 3 newborn babies
-
RCMP clears itself of misconduct in Colten Boushie investigation
-
TD says e-transfer problem fixed after some customers couldn't get cash for days
-
Supreme Court ruling removes barrier for year-round ski resort on sacred First Nation land
-
6 key points about the Guy Ouellette crisis rocking Quebec
-
Highway 400 crash victim was father of 9 kids, 'loved his family,' widow says
-
Cities are driving evolution — and may spawn new species, scientists say
-
New orangutan species found in Indonesia