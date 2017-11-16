Novelist Anuradha Roy explores beauty, violence and power in modern India
Air Date: Nov 19, 2017 12:00 AM ET
Anuradha Roy's elegant, provocative fiction looks at life in India from unusual angles. Eleanor spoke to Roy about her latest book, "Sleeping on Jupiter," which won the DSC South Asia Prize for Fiction.
