Notley speaks at 2017 Energy Forum LIVE

Air Date: Nov 30, 2017 12:00 PM ET

Notley speaks at 2017 Energy Forum LIVE0:00

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley delivers 1st speech in B.C. since the NDP formed government there in May

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 29, 2017

The National for November 29, 2017

51:44

Don't Miss