News1HLS Test
Air Date: Nov 06, 2017 9:00 PM ET
News1HLS Test
Top News Headlines
- Quebec justice minister apologizes for confusion around new face-covering law
- Dellen Millard questions Laura Babcock's former boyfriend in Day 2 of murder trial
- Trump says things that are 'provably untrue,' departing Republican senator says
- Health Canada knew it was failing First Nation children: docs
- 8 nursing homes threaten to leave Toronto over rebuilding costs
Must Watch
Ownership of Franklin Expedition shipwrecks given to Canada and northern Inuit by U.K.
2:15
Ownership of the Franklin shipwrecks, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, are being handed to Canada and its northern Inuit by the U.K.
-
New U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft says she believes 'both sides' of climate science
New U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft says she believes 'both sides' of climate science, and that NAFTA must be modernized and renegotiated toward a common goal between the U.S., Canada, and Mexico
-
Trudeau appoints Bob Rae as special envoy to Myanmar
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Bob Rae as Canada's special envoy to Myanmar, two months into a growing humanitarian crisis that's displaced 600,000 Rohingya Muslims
Don't Miss
-
Quebec justice minister apologizes for confusion around new face-covering law
-
Live Blog
Dellen Millard questions Laura Babcock's former boyfriend in Day 2 of murder trial
-
Donald Trump, Republican Sen. Bob Corker get into oddly timed spat
-
Health Canada knew of massive gaps in First Nations child health care, documents show
-
Exclusive
Nursing homes 'intending to leave' Toronto over rebuilding costs
-
Analysis
Liberal byelection win in Quebec shows blueprint for 2019 success
-
Updated
Air Canada landing in California prompts another probe by U.S. aviation officials
-
Who killed Sears question sparks bitter blame game among top players
-
Foods with 'no added sugar' might not add up to healthy eating, Canadian study finds
-
61,000 dishwashers recalled as power cord can overheat and start fire
-
Beleaguered Liberal government hopes to deliver 'good news' in fall economic update
-
Crying babies push same buttons in mothers' brains across cultures, study suggests
-
'An issue that pulls at the heartstrings': MPs review rules that reject immigrants on medical grounds
-
Bright object in sky near St. John's likely a meteor, says local astronomer
-
Opinion
Forget the 'slippery slope' — Israel already is an apartheid state: Neil Macdonald