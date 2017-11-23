New subscription company connects readers with books by Indigenous authors

Air Date: Nov 27, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Nicole McLaren didn't launch her business as a reconciliation project but that's what Raven Reads is morphing into. The company, which launched in September 2017, sends subscribers a new book by an Indigenous author every three months.

