NDP news conference on clean drinking water for reserves LIVE
Air Date: Dec 07, 2017 10:00 AM ET
Romeo Saganash and Charlie Angus push for clean drinking water on reserves in light of the PBO report entitled 'Budget Sufficiency for First Nations Water and Wastewater Infrastructure'
