The cbc.ca login and signup tools may be temporarily unavailable for some people due to maintenance. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

NDP leader speaks at Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations meeting LIVE

Air Date: Oct 26, 2017 3:00 PM ET

NDP leader speaks at Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations meeting LIVE0:00

Jagmeet Singh visits Saskatoon as part of his first cross-country tour as NDP leader

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

The National for October 25, 2017

The National for October 25, 2017

51:23

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss