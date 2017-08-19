The week in pictures: Barcelona tragedy, Trump controversy and dancing in Japan
Top images from around the world, Aug. 12-18
CBC News Posted: Aug 19, 2017 10:27 AM ET Last Updated: Aug 19, 2017 10:27 AM ET
A baby orangutan relaxes near its mother Padana during a media event at the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, on Tuesday. The baby orangutan was born on Aug. 5, 2017.
Barcelona terror
Children, some in tears, are escorted down a road in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday after a white van mounted a sidewalk and struck people in the city's Las Ramblas district. At least 14 people were killed and over a hundred injured.
Sign of solidarity
A woman holds a sign that reads 'I sing today for those voices that you have dared to shut up. We are not afraid,' as people gather at Placa de Catalunya, a day after the van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas.
Family loss
Rinki Singh, 31, holds a photo of her daughter Aarushi, 6, who died in the intensive care unit of the Baba Raghav Das hospital in the Gorakhpur district, India, on Monday. Parents of at least 35 children who died in the hospital over the past three days allege that the fatalities were due to a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.
Trump speaks
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while speaking to the press at the White House in Washington Monday about the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Va. Trump insisted there is "blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend, appearing to equate the actions of white nationalist groups with those protesting them.
Trading partners
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland shakes hands with Mexican Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal before the first round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement at the Embassy of Canada in Washington on Tuesday.
Smooth move
Eiji Ohmatsudani leads dancers during the Awa Odori festival in Tokushima, Japan, on Sunday. The four-day dance festival attracts more than 1.2 million people each year.
Armed and ready
Anti-balaka fighters walk in Gambo, southeast Central African Republic, on Wednesday. In recent months, roaming militias spurred by ethnic and religious rivalries have stepped up violence despite pledges to take part in a government-led disarmament program.
In the lead
France's Mathilde Gros, right, rides behind the motor-pacer during the French cycling championships on Wednesday at the Hyeres velodrome in southern France.
Last run
Jamaica's Usain Bolt lies on the track after injuring himself during the 4x100 metre relay final during the World Athletics Championships in London on Saturday. Something gave in his hamstring 15 steps into the home stretch of the final race of his career. Bolt was helped into a wheelchair but eventually got to his feet and, assisted by his teammates, crossed the finish line.
Bear rescue
This brown bear, seen Tuesday, resides in a shelter for bears in the village of Berezivka, near Zhytomyr, Ukraine. Five bears rescued from circuses and private zoos and restaurants live in the bear rescue centre, opened in 2012 by international animal charity Four Paws.
Hot stuff
A participant eats chili peppers while taking a "chili bath" during a chili pepper eating competition in Ningxiang in central China's Hunan province on Saturday. The winner ate 15 chili peppers in one minute.
Other multimedia
-
BORDER CROSSINGS
How one Muslim man snuck across the U.S. border into Canada
-
LONG READ
Family’s decision to help Haitian orphan has emotional end
-
INFOGRAPHIC
U.S. election 101: How a president is elected
-
INTERACTIVE
Ontario woman goes public after sex assault trial takes twist
-
LONGFORM
Make America White Again: Why Donald Trump plays the race card
-
INTERACTIVE
Poll Tracker: Each candidate's chances in the final hours
-
GORD DOWNIE
Looking for a place to happen: Canadian stories behind Tragically Hip's lyrics
-
LONGFORM
Battling the Beast: The fight to save Fort McMurray