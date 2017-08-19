A baby orangutan relaxes near its mother Padana during a media event at the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, on Tuesday. The baby orangutan was born on Aug. 5, 2017.

(Jens Meyer/Associated Press)

Barcelona terror

Children, some in tears, are escorted down a road in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday after a white van mounted a sidewalk and struck people in the city's Las Ramblas district. At least 14 people were killed and over a hundred injured.

(Manu Fernandez/Associated Press)

Sign of solidarity

A woman holds a sign that reads 'I sing today for those voices that you have dared to shut up. We are not afraid,' as people gather at Placa de Catalunya, a day after the van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas.

(Susana Vera/Reuters)

Family loss

Rinki Singh, 31, holds a photo of her daughter Aarushi, 6, who died in the intensive care unit of the Baba Raghav Das hospital in the Gorakhpur district, India, on Monday. Parents of at least 35 children who died in the hospital over the past three days allege that the fatalities were due to a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.

(Cathal McNaughton/Reuters)

Trump speaks

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while speaking to the press at the White House in Washington Monday about the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Va. Trump insisted there is "blame on both sides" for the violence last weekend, appearing to equate the actions of white nationalist groups with those protesting them.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Trading partners

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland shakes hands with Mexican Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal before the first round of talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement at the Embassy of Canada in Washington on Tuesday.

(Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Smooth move

Eiji Ohmatsudani leads dancers during the Awa Odori festival in Tokushima, Japan, on Sunday. The four-day dance festival attracts more than 1.2 million people each year.

(Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images)

Armed and ready

Anti-balaka fighters walk in Gambo, southeast Central African Republic, on Wednesday. In recent months, roaming militias spurred by ethnic and religious rivalries have stepped up violence despite pledges to take part in a government-led disarmament program.

(Alexis Huguet/AFP/Getty Images)

In the lead

France's Mathilde Gros, right, rides behind the motor-pacer during the French cycling championships on Wednesday at the Hyeres velodrome in southern France.

(Boris Horvat/AFP/Getty Images)

Last run

Jamaica's Usain Bolt lies on the track after injuring himself during the 4x100 metre relay final during the World Athletics Championships in London on Saturday. Something gave in his hamstring 15 steps into the home stretch of the final race of his career. Bolt was helped into a wheelchair but eventually got to his feet and, assisted by his teammates, crossed the finish line.

(Tim Ireland/Associated Press)

Bear rescue

This brown bear, seen Tuesday, resides in a shelter for bears in the village of Berezivka, near Zhytomyr, Ukraine. Five bears rescued from circuses and private zoos and restaurants live in the bear rescue centre, opened in 2012 by international animal charity Four Paws.

(Gleb Garanich/Reuters)

Hot stuff

A participant eats chili peppers while taking a "chili bath" during a chili pepper eating competition in Ningxiang in central China's Hunan province on Saturday. The winner ate 15 chili peppers in one minute.