Organizers have tried to keep the names of nominees secret, but the winner of the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday at 5 a.m. ET.

Earlier this year, the Nobel Institute revealed it had received 318 nominations in total, consisting of both individuals and organizations, marking the second highest number of candidates ever.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are both nominated but considered long shots to win.

Since the prize's inception in 1901, it has been awarded 97 times to 130 Nobel laureates, according to the institute's website. Last year, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos won for his role in reaching a ceasefire between his government and FARC guerrillas after nearly six decades of civil war.

Here are some of this year's possibile front-runners:

Perrenial favourite Pope Francis

This year, perrenial favourite Pope Francis is again thought to be in the running for his work on sustainable development, along with other possible front-runners, compiled below from from lists drawn up by oddsmakers, the media, the director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo and from social media chatter.

(Remo Casilli/Reuters)

White Helmets and Raed al Saleh

Commonly known as the White Helmets, the Syrian Civil Defence is an independent organization dedicated to saving the lives of people on all sides of the ongoing Syrian civil war. The White Helmets, along with their leader, Raed al Saleh, are self-described unarmed volunteers who risk their lives by entering dangerous areas after bombing campaigns to search for and rescue survivors. According to their website, 204 volunteers have died while trying to save others.

(Sultan Kitaz/Reuters)

Organizers of the Iran nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Federica Mogherini, high representative of the European Union for foreign affairs and security policy, played major roles in organizing negotiations for the Iran nuclear deal in 2015. The agreement is considered a breakthrough for being the first successfully mediated major conflict by the EU since the creation of the high representative ministerial position eight years ago.

(Mohamed Azakir/Vincent Kessler/Reuters)

Whistleblower Edward Snowden

American Edward Snowden gained notoriety in 2013 after he leaked information about the National Security Agency and the U.S. government's use of mass surveillance, including intercepting personal communications, around the world. Snowden's leak of documents led to a global debate over citizens' right to privacy and governments' use of surveillance. He reportedly now lives in Russia.

(The Guardian/Getty Images)

Cumhuriyet and Can Dundar

Can Dundar, former editor and columnist of the Cumhuriyet, one of Turkey's oldest newspapers, went into exile in Germany after being charged and found guilty of reporting on state secrets. The secular publication is known for its criticism of the government, even as press freedom has been severely curtailed under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. As of Sept. 17, Cumhuriyet employees face charges related to terrorism, thought to be a retaliatory act by the government to impede the paper from conducting independent critical reporting.

(Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)

Imprisoned blogger Raif Badawi

Raif Badawai is a Saudi Arabian blogger who was imprisoned in 2012 for writing about Islam and religious figures on his liberal-leaning blog. The Saudi government accused him of insulting Islam and Badawai was later sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was also originally sentenced to 1,000 lashes, of which he has received 50. His treatment at the hands of the government has been criticized by human rights groups. An online petition has called for his nomination for the Peace Prize in previous years. Below, his wife, Ensaf Haidar, holds a portrait of her husband as she receives the 2015 Sakharov Prize on his behalf during a ceremony at the European Parliament.

UN Refugee Agency and High Commissioner Filippo Grandi

The Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, headed by Filippo Grandi, continues to work towards fixing the fallout of war around the world in areas like Syria, Afghanistan and South Sudan. Most recently the agency's work has focused on advocating for the Rohingyas, the ethnic group driven out of Myanmar, also known as Burma, and into Bangladesh. Grandi has called on Myanmar's leader Aung-San Suu Kyi to resolve what is being called a humanitarian crisis. The Office of UNHCR has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize twice before, in 1954 and 1981.

(Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

ECOWAS peace keeping

The Economic Community of West African States is an organization comprised of 15 members that uses armed peacekeeping and diplomacy to secure the peaceful transition of political power. Most recently the organization was praised for its efforts in securing stability in Gambia. The organization was established in 1975 and first started by restoring stability to Liberia from 1990 to 1998.