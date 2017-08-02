Bubbles floated across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour by the boatload on Wednesday as part of the latest public art exhibition by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki.

(Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

Bubbling up

Ohmaki's project, titled Bubble Up, uses a three-metre tall, six-tiered machine with 50 bubble-producing units to spew out 10,000 bubbles every minute.

(Jerome Favre/EPA)

Lots of suds

In order to create the millions of bubbles, the art installation uses up about 35 litres of bubble mix every 15 or 20 minutes.

(Kin Cheung/Associated Press)

Bright idea

The artist behind the exhibit has a reputation for large-scale, interactive art pieces like Bubble Up.

"I wanted to create a space made with bubbles and light for people to ponder, 'What would happen if the world disappeared instantly like a bubble?' " said Ohmaki, a 47-year-old native of Gifu, Japan.

(Bobby Yip/Reuters)

Fun for all

Hundreds of onlookers gathered to take part in the outdoor exhibition, which is located near the city's Harbour City Mall, and to take photos of the bubbles as they blotted out the city skyline.

(Bobby Yip/Reuters)

Millions more bubbles to come

People in Hong Kong will have the chance to experience Bubble Up for the next two and a half weeks before the exhibition comes to a close to Aug. 20.