Millions of bubbles spew into Hong Kong for art exhibit
Project releases 10,000 bubbles into Victoria Harbour every minute
Thomson Reuters Posted: Aug 02, 2017 9:46 AM ET Last Updated: Aug 02, 2017 9:46 AM ET
Bubbles floated across Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour by the boatload on Wednesday as part of the latest public art exhibition by Japanese artist Shinji Ohmaki.
Bubbling up
Ohmaki's project, titled Bubble Up, uses a three-metre tall, six-tiered machine with 50 bubble-producing units to spew out 10,000 bubbles every minute.
Lots of suds
In order to create the millions of bubbles, the art installation uses up about 35 litres of bubble mix every 15 or 20 minutes.
Bright idea
The artist behind the exhibit has a reputation for large-scale, interactive art pieces like Bubble Up.
"I wanted to create a space made with bubbles and light for people to ponder, 'What would happen if the world disappeared instantly like a bubble?' " said Ohmaki, a 47-year-old native of Gifu, Japan.
Fun for all
Hundreds of onlookers gathered to take part in the outdoor exhibition, which is located near the city's Harbour City Mall, and to take photos of the bubbles as they blotted out the city skyline.
Millions more bubbles to come
People in Hong Kong will have the chance to experience Bubble Up for the next two and a half weeks before the exhibition comes to a close to Aug. 20.
