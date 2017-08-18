A woman gestures as she is escorted out by Spanish police officers outside a cordoned-off area in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district on Thursday. A white van was driven up onto a sidewalk and down a pedestrian zone, plowing into tourists and residents.

Forensic investigation

A damaged van, believed to be the one used in the attack, is surrounded by forensic officers. Police said they are treating the attack as terror-related and that two suspects were in custody.

Identity check

With perpetrators still at large, police checked the identity of people standing with their hands up after the van plowed into the crowd.

Under lockdown

Police cordoned off the city's broad avenue and ordered stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close.

Escorted to safety

People flee the scene after the attack. Police asked people to stay away from the area to keep out of the way of emergency services.

Tourist destination

Las Ramblas, a street of stalls and shops that cuts through the centre of Barcelona, is one of the city's top tourist destinations. People walk down a wide, pedestrian path in the centre of the street, but cars can travel on either side.

Quick response

The area quickly filled with ambulances and police after the attack, for which ISIS has claimed responsibility.

Sidewalk carnage

Late Thursday afternoon, Catalonia police updated the casualty figures, confirming at least 13 dead and more than 100 injured.

On the scene

An injured man is removed from the scene of the attack.

Overwhelmed

Grief overwhelms people on the streets of Barcelona after the attack. In recent weeks, threatening graffiti against tourists has appeared in Barcelona, which draws at least 11 million visitors a year.

Attack in Cambrils

​Hours after the violence in Barcelona, police killed 5 people in the nearby resort town of Cambrils. Spanish media reported they used a vehicle to injure six people and ram a police car. Police later said the attackers were wearing improvised explosive belts that were later detonated in controlled explosions. Both attacks are connected, police said.