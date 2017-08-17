Dramatic scenes after attack in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district
ISIS claims responsibility for massacre in historic district of Spanish city
CBC News Posted: Aug 17, 2017 7:59 PM ET Last Updated: Aug 17, 2017 10:10 PM ET
A woman gestures as she is escorted out by Spanish police officers outside a cordoned-off area in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district on Thursday. A white van was driven up onto a sidewalk and down a pedestrian zone, plowing into tourists and residents.
Forensic investigation
A damaged van, believed to be the one used in the attack, is surrounded by forensic officers. Police said they are treating the attack as terror-related and that two suspects were in custody.
Identity check
With perpetrators still at large, police checked the identity of people standing with their hands up after the van plowed into the crowd.
Under lockdown
Police cordoned off the city's broad avenue and ordered stores and nearby Metro and train stations to close.
Escorted to safety
People flee the scene after the attack. Police asked people to stay away from the area to keep out of the way of emergency services.
Tourist destination
Las Ramblas, a street of stalls and shops that cuts through the centre of Barcelona, is one of the city's top tourist destinations. People walk down a wide, pedestrian path in the centre of the street, but cars can travel on either side.
Quick response
The area quickly filled with ambulances and police after the attack, for which ISIS has claimed responsibility.
Sidewalk carnage
Late Thursday afternoon, Catalonia police updated the casualty figures, confirming at least 13 dead and more than 100 injured.
On the scene
An injured man is removed from the scene of the attack.
Overwhelmed
Grief overwhelms people on the streets of Barcelona after the attack. In recent weeks, threatening graffiti against tourists has appeared in Barcelona, which draws at least 11 million visitors a year.
Other multimedia
-
BORDER CROSSINGS
How one Muslim man snuck across the U.S. border into Canada
-
LONG READ
Family’s decision to help Haitian orphan has emotional end
-
INFOGRAPHIC
U.S. election 101: How a president is elected
-
INTERACTIVE
Ontario woman goes public after sex assault trial takes twist
-
LONGFORM
Make America White Again: Why Donald Trump plays the race card
-
INTERACTIVE
Poll Tracker: Each candidate's chances in the final hours
-
GORD DOWNIE
Looking for a place to happen: Canadian stories behind Tragically Hip's lyrics
-
LONGFORM
Battling the Beast: The fight to save Fort McMurray