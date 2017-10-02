A mass shooting targeting concertgoers in Las Vegas who were gathered for the last night of a popular country music festival has left almost 60 people dead and more than 400 injured.

Thousands of people had converged Sunday for the last night of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in an outdoor area known as Las Vegas Village, across the strip from the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotels. Country singer Jason Aldean was performing when the gunman opened fire, sparking a mad scramble for shelter. Police have identified the gunman as Stephen Paddock, 64, who died in a hotel room on the Vegas strip. The gunman's motive is unknown.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getting to safety

People are directed to rides outside the Thomas & Mack Centre. Those who could not go to the hotel-casinos that were closed after the shooting are temporarily staying at the centre.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Shooter fired from Mandalay Bay casino

A gunman in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below.

(David Becker/Getty Images)

Lockdown at casinos

Las Vegas police walk through a convention centre area during a lockdown at the Tropicana following reports of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip.

(Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Associated Press)

Deadliest mass shooting

The killings at the sold-out festival mark the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The previous was was in Orlando, Fla., where 49 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

'It was chaos'

Cam (Buzz) Brainard, a country radio host who witnessed the mayhem, told CBC News that the shooting sparked chaos and panic as people tried to flee the crowded festival grounds. Brainard said he just "ran and ran" when he heard the sound of gunfire, surrounded by a massive crowd of moving people. "It was chaos."

(David Becker/Getty Images)

(David Becker/Getty Images)

A man lies on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest music festival grounds.

(David Becker/Getty Images)

A man in a wheelchair is taken away from the festival.

(David Becker/Getty Images)

Police close roads

Police shut down the usually busy Las Vegas Boulevard, and authorities across the state and federal ranks converged onto the scene as dozens of ambulances ferried the injured to hospitals.

(David Becker/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hundreds wounded

People tend to the wounded outside the Route 91 Harvest music festival grounds. More than 400 people were taken to hospital.

(David Becker/Getty Images)

(David Becker/Getty Images)

The aftermath

A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip.