Deadly Las Vegas shooting left dozens dead and hundreds injured
Shooter fired at concertgoers from window of nearby hotel
CBC News Posted: Oct 02, 2017 11:54 AM ET Last Updated: Oct 02, 2017 11:54 AM ET
A mass shooting targeting concertgoers in Las Vegas who were gathered for the last night of a popular country music festival has left almost 60 people dead and more than 400 injured.
Thousands of people had converged Sunday for the last night of the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in an outdoor area known as Las Vegas Village, across the strip from the Mandalay Bay and the Luxor hotels. Country singer Jason Aldean was performing when the gunman opened fire, sparking a mad scramble for shelter. Police have identified the gunman as Stephen Paddock, 64, who died in a hotel room on the Vegas strip. The gunman's motive is unknown.
Getting to safety
People are directed to rides outside the Thomas & Mack Centre. Those who could not go to the hotel-casinos that were closed after the shooting are temporarily staying at the centre.
Shooter fired from Mandalay Bay casino
A gunman in a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino unleashed a hail of bullets on an outdoor country music festival below.
Lockdown at casinos
Las Vegas police walk through a convention centre area during a lockdown at the Tropicana following reports of an active shooter on the Las Vegas Strip.
Deadliest mass shooting
The killings at the sold-out festival mark the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The previous was was in Orlando, Fla., where 49 people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in June 2016.
'It was chaos'
Cam (Buzz) Brainard, a country radio host who witnessed the mayhem, told CBC News that the shooting sparked chaos and panic as people tried to flee the crowded festival grounds. Brainard said he just "ran and ran" when he heard the sound of gunfire, surrounded by a massive crowd of moving people. "It was chaos."
A man lies on top of a woman as others flee the Route 91 Harvest music festival grounds.
A man in a wheelchair is taken away from the festival.
Police close roads
Police shut down the usually busy Las Vegas Boulevard, and authorities across the state and federal ranks converged onto the scene as dozens of ambulances ferried the injured to hospitals.
Hundreds wounded
People tend to the wounded outside the Route 91 Harvest music festival grounds. More than 400 people were taken to hospital.
The aftermath
A woman sits on a curb at the scene of a shooting outside a music festival along the Las Vegas Strip.
Other multimedia
-
BORDER CROSSINGS
How one Muslim man snuck across the U.S. border into Canada
-
LONG READ
Family’s decision to help Haitian orphan has emotional end
-
INFOGRAPHIC
U.S. election 101: How a president is elected
-
INTERACTIVE
Ontario woman goes public after sex assault trial takes twist
-
LONGFORM
Make America White Again: Why Donald Trump plays the race card
-
INTERACTIVE
Poll Tracker: Each candidate's chances in the final hours
-
GORD DOWNIE
Looking for a place to happen: Canadian stories behind Tragically Hip's lyrics
-
LONGFORM
Battling the Beast: The fight to save Fort McMurray