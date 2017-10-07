People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after gunfire came from the the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel across the street, killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 others before killing himself on Oct. 1, 2017. It is the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

(David Becker/Getty Images)

Puerto Rico visit

Air Force One transports U.S. President Donald Trump into Luis Munoz Marin International Airport as part of a visit to the areas affected by Hurricane Maria, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Tuesday.

(Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Singh win

Jagmeet Singh celebrates with supporters after winning the first ballot in the NDP leadership race to be elected the leader of the federal New Democrats in Toronto on Sunday. A criminal defence lawyer who speaks fluent French and Punjabi, Singh has represented the riding of Bramalea-Gore-Malton at Queen's Park since 2011.

(Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Dr. Bill

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton receives an honorary doctorate awarded to him by St. Francis Xavier University at a special ceremony in Toronto on Tuesday.

(Frank Gunn/Associated Press)

Stunt master

Extreme sports performer Travis Pastrana somersaults on his motorbike as he jumps between two barges on the River Thames, with the O2 Arena sports venue seen behind, in London on Thursday. Pastrana was limited to a distance of about 45 metres before making the jump, and had only 11 metres to stop before coming to the river's edge.

(Toby Melville/Reuters)

Floating art

An installation of an inflatable Rubber Duck made by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman makes an appearance in Valparaiso port, Chile, on Thursday.

(Rodrigo Garrido/Reuters)

Breath of fire

A Sunni Muslim breathes a plume fire during an Ashura procession in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sunday, on the 10th day of the holy month of Moharram. Ashura is one of the most important festivals for Shiite Muslims, and a mourning period for the seventh-century killing of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad.

(Rizwan Tabassum/AFP/Getty Images)

Catalonia protest

People protest outside National Police main station, in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Catalonia to protest against Sunday's violent crackdown by Spanish police on an outlawed independence referendum for the region.

(Susana Vera/Reuters)

Long wait

Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room waiting to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Tuesday. Begum told Reuters she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar for 40 days after her house was burned by soldiers.

(Cathal McNaughton/Reuters)

Strong emotion

Larisa Andreea Iordache of Romania is carried away after injuring herself during the warm-up for the floor routine during qualifying at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Wednesday in Montreal.

(Paul Chiasson/Canadian Presss)

Invictus Games

Competitor Paul Guest of Britain watches on as his team competes in wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Saturday. The week-long event is aimed at helping the war wounded with recovery.

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Petty remembered

The star of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is adorned with flowers and other items on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Petty died at of cardiac arrest on Tuesday at age 66.

(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Underwater Yoga

People practise as a month-long 'Underwater Yoga' retreat is hosted by the Dubai Mall's Aquarium & Underwater Zoo in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.