Montreal election night special LIVE
Air Date: Nov 05, 2017 10:00 PM ET
We bring you results, analysis and reaction, as we take you through Quebec Votes: Municipal 2017.
- Texas church shooter kills at least 26 in state's deadliest mass shooting
- Trudeau's chief fundraiser linked to Cayman Islands tax scheme
- Live results for tonight's municipal elections across Quebec
- Queen's estate 'not aware' it held indirect offshore investment in stores accused of exploiting poor
- The National LIVE
Paradise Papers offshore data leak reveals financial secrets of world's elite
Huge new leak of offshore tax records dubbed the Paradise Papers reveals financial secrets of the world's elite, including the Queen, three former PMs and more than 120 other politicians across the globe
Climate change: what to expect and are there really two sides?
Many view climate change as the most pressing issue of our time. But how, specifically, is it going to affect us and our planet? Is there still time to make a difference? And what does it mean to believe "both sides" of climate change science? CBC's Bob McDonald weighs-in
Valérie Plante will be next mayor of Montreal, CBC projects
Catalan leaders to be conditionally released by Belgian authorities
4 federal byelections, including in Judy Foote's former riding, set for December
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross benefited from ties to Putin's inner circle, offshore tax leak shows
Billionaire prince among dozens arrested in Saudi sweep
Amazon wants to leave packages in your home, Walmart will put groceries in your fridge
Debate over drug consumption sites might be coming to end
Why you're addicted to your smartphone: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet
Latest Shared Services Canada outages disrupt border traffic