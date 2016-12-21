Mohsin Hamid on "How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia"

Air Date: Jan 01, 2017

From 2014, Eleanor speaks with Pakistani writer Mohsin Hamid, author of the hit novel, "The Reluctant Fundamentalist". His recent book - "How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia" - explores ambition, corruption and the disruptive effects of urbanization.

