MMIWG inquiry hearings in Edmonton LIVE

Air Date: Nov 08, 2017 10:30 AM ET

MMIWG inquiry hearings in Edmonton LIVE0:00

The inquiry is investigating the national tragedy of the deaths and disappearances of Indigenous women and girls across Canada

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for November 06, 2017

The National for November 06, 2017

47:24

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News

Right Communications

Don't Miss