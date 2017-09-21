MMIWG commissioners progress report LIVE

Air Date: Sep 21, 2017 11:00 AM ET

MMIWG commissioners progress report LIVE0:00

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls inquiry commissioners address the House of Commons committee on Indigenous affairs, and provide a progress report

Stay Connected with CBC News



Must Watch

Mexico earthquake leaves rescuers digging for survivors in flattened elementary school

Mexico earthquake leaves rescuers digging for survivors in flattened elementary school

2:35

A devastating earthquake in Mexico leaves rescuers desperately digging for survivors at a flattened elementary school

Right Communications

Don't Miss