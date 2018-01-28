Memorial service marking one year since Quebec City mosque shooting LIVE
Air Date: Jan 29, 2018 6:30 PM ET
Quebec City residents come together to mark one year since the horrific shooting at the city's biggest mosque. The shooting left six men inside the Islamic Cultural Centre dead and several more injured.
