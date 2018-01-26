Why donating your clothes isn’t as helpful as you think
Air Date: Jan 26, 2018 4:54 PM ET
You might feel good about donating your old clothes, but nobody actually needs them. Part of the problem is fast fashion. Experts say the solution is to stop buying.
