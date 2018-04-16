Skip to Main Content
Margie Wolfe, Heidi Sopinka

- Margie Wolfe on The Promise - Bedside Books: Nick Ferrio on Half-Breed by Maria Campbell - Catherine Graham on Quarry - If you liked that...: Donna Bailey Nurse on Eleanor Catton's The Luminaries and Steven Price's By Gaslight - Heidi Sopinka on The Dictionary of Animal Languages - Susan Juby on Caitlin Moran's How to Be a Woman, Lauren McKeon's F-Bomb and Scaachi Koul's One Day [We'll All be Dead and None of] This Will Matter 53:59
