Manitoba News Update
Air Date: Feb 12, 2018 6:15 AM ET
News Update from CBC Winnipeg
Top News Headlines
- Canadian talent bolsters hopes for Korea's men's Olympic hockey team
- 'We have questions and we want answers': Boushie family in Ottawa to meet with ministers
- Problem with your bank? Odds are you won't win the fight
- Canada wins 1st gold of Olympics, in figure skating team event
- New investors who thought markets only skyrocket learn a useful lesson: Don Pittis
Don't Miss
-
CBC IN SOUTH KOREA
How 6 Canadian hockey players became Korean citizens and Olympians
-
'We have questions and we want answers': Boushie family in Ottawa to meet with ministers
-
Go Public
Against the odds: Why customers often lose in battles with banks
-
Canada wins 1st gold of Olympics, in figure skating team event
-
Analysis
New investors who thought markets only skyrocket learn a useful lesson: Don Pittis
-
Analysis
Mulroney, Ford follow well-worn path of outsiders and insurgents in leadership bids
-
Laurie Blouin, days after nasty fall, captures snowboard slopestyle silver
-
CBC in South Korea
A stroll down Coffee Street in Coffee City: South Korea's java obsession
-
Friend of Iranian-Canadian who died in Iran prison disputes suicide as cause of death
-
In Depth
Dealing with doping: Sports world can learn from Canada and Ben Johnson legacy
-
Babcock trial
Millard and Smich face sentencing for Laura Babcock murder
-
Analysis
Gender gap shows high-tech sector still stuck in the past — and it could prove costly
-
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to take carriage ride after exchanging wedding vows
-
Opinion
Selling OHIP+ was easy. Making it work has been much more difficult
-
Father convicted in son's meningitis death will not speak at wellness expos after backlash