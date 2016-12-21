Malcolm Gladwell on underdogs, outliers, and the power of limitations

Air Date: Dec 27, 2016 12:00 AM ET

Eleanor's conversation with Malcolm Gladwell, on stage at McGill University in 2013. In his latest book, "David and Goliath: Underdogs, Misfits and the Art of Battling Giants", Gladwell challenges the way we think about obstacles and disadvantages.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for December 21, 2016

The National for December 21, 2016

46:24

Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.

Right Communications

Don't Miss