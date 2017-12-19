Lost and Found — a Doc Project Special

Air Date: Jan 01, 2018 12:00 AM ET

On New Year's Day, The Doc Project presents three stories Three stories about what people have lost and found, from losing one's country and gaining another, discovering family where it's least expected, and gaining community and life skills at the same.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Must Watch

The National for December 19, 2017

The National for December 19, 2017

53:26

Don't Miss