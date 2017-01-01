London's New Year's Day Parade LIVE at 7 a.m. ET
Air Date: Jan 01, 2017 6:30 AM ET
More than 8,000 performers from around the world help usher in 2017
Top News Headlines
- Suspect at large after New Year's mass shooting at Turkey nightclub
- New rules for investment fees provide clarity, but won't fix all complaints
- Canada needs a law protecting citizens imprisoned abroad: Mohamed Fahmy
- Police name pilot who allegedly passed out from intoxication in cockpit
- PM takes stand against 'fear and division' in New Year's message
Must Watch
The National for December 31, 2016
23:14
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.
Don't Miss
-
Search continues for Istanbul nightclub attacker
-
New rules for investment fees provide clarity, but won't fix all complaints
-
Opinion
Canada needs a law protecting citizens imprisoned abroad: Mohamed Fahmy
-
Pilot charged with being impaired was 3 times the legal limit, say Calgary police
-
Trudeau takes stand against 'fear and division' in New Year's message
-
Video
London's New Year's Day Parade LIVE at 7 a.m. ET
LIVE
-
Video
10 new shows to watch in 2017
-
Analysis
5 federal politicians to watch in 2017
-
Queen to miss church at start of new year due to 'heavy cold'
-
New Year revellers kick off Canada's 150th, bid adieu to 2016
-
HAPPY NEW YEAR
Federal government changes that hit your wallet Jan.1
-
Analysis
'An incredible chess move': Putin checkmates Obama after symbolic sanctions manoeuvre
-
U.S. states wary of Russian hacking look to beef up cybersecurity
-
UN backs Russian-Turkish ceasefire effort in Syria as truce wavers
-
U.S. deals Canada 1st loss at world juniors