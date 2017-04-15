LIVE event is over
Air Date: Apr 15, 2017 4:30 PM ET
Top News Headlines
- North Korea attempts, but fails, to launch missile: Seoul
- 13 arrested as violent clashes break out between pro- and anti-Trump protesters in Berkeley, Calif.
- Kelowna killer recaptured after he disappeared from B.C. prison
- Interactive map of overdose deaths brings opioid crisis closer to home
- It's impossible to present history in a way that won't offend someone: Neil Macdonald
Must Watch
The National for April 15, 2017
30:00
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News, hosted by Peter Mansbridge.
-
Huge parade in North Korea shows off military might
Leader Kim Jong-un celebrated the birth of his grandfather with a giant military parade Saturday, CBC's Saša Petricic reports from Pyongyang
-
Thousands of protesters call on Trump to release taxes
Demonstrators held 'tax marches' in cities across the country Saturday, calling for U.S. president to release the last 10 years of his tax returns
Don't Miss
-
Breaking
North Korea attempts, but fails, to launch missile: Seoul
-
13 arrested as violent clashes break out between pro- and anti-Trump protesters in Berkeley, Calif.
-
Kelowna killer recaptured after he disappeared from B.C. prison
-
Interactive map of overdose deaths brings opioid crisis to your doorstep
-
Opinion
It's impossible to present history in a way that won't offend someone: Neil Macdonald
-
Massive bomb dropped by U.S. killed 94, Afghan official says
-
2,000 people rescued off the coast of Libya so far this weekend
-
Analysis
'Creative chaos': How Trump's foreign policy flips could undermine the presidency
-
Dozens killed after bomb explodes near Aleppo evacuation bus convoy
-
World's oldest person — and last born in 1800s — dies
-
Health-care workers learning to combat the 'epidemic' of human trafficking
-
CBC IN MANILA
Drug arrests prison bursting at the seams
-
Landlord group wants stricter limits on where Canadians can grow marijuana
-
Ontario roads safest in country but drivers pay the highest premiums, new report says
-
Canadian Irish dancing champ wins 7th world title in Dublin