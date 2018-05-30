Audio

Listen to Reclaimed, May 30 2018 - Songs of Power and Life

Reclaimed is the home to the next wave of Indigenous music on CBC. Combining past, present and future this series explores the many worlds of Indigenous music and introduces listeners to a new generation of Indigenous artists reclaiming their culture through music and song. This week on Reclaimed, join host Jarrett Martineau as he explores the power of song. For centuries, music has served as an integral part to Indigenous culture and a source of resilience. As Passamaquoddy elder Maggie Paul says, “The music never died. The culture never died. The traditions never died. It was all just waiting for somebody to say 'Hey, this is what we got to do’.” 53:29

