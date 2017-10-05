Liberal ministers discuss illegal border crossings at immigration committee LIVE
Air Date: Oct 05, 2017 8:45 AM ET
Top News Headlines
- TransCanada won't proceed with Energy East pipeline
- Las Vegas sheriff says gunman's 'secret life' slowing search for motive
- Phoenix creators helped build failed pay system's business case
- Manitoban shot in Las Vegas tearfully reunites with man who carried her to safety
- Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Kazuo Ishiguro
Must Watch
The National for October 04, 2017
47:24
Welcome to The National, the flagship nightly newscast of CBC News
-
Members of La Meute Facebook group part of Canadian military
Some Armed Forces personnel are members of La Meute's private Facebook group.
-
Travel insurance | Are you covered if you're in a mass attack in another country?
What medical costs are covered if you're involved in a mass shooting in a foreign country?
Don't Miss
-
TransCanada won't proceed with Energy East pipeline
-
LAS VEGAS MASSACRE
Las Vegas sheriff says gunman's 'secret life' slowing search for motive
-
PHOENIX PAY
Phoenix creators helped build failed pay system's business case
-
New
Manitoban shot in Las Vegas tearfully reunites with man who carried her to safety
-
Updated
Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Kazuo Ishiguro
-
Necropsy findings on 6 right whales to be released Thursday
-
Analysis
A prankster, a coughing fit and a restless party undermine May's 'last chance' speech and give Boris a boost
-
'Sears is doomed': Why former execs doubt troubled retailer can survive
-
Las Vegas shooting victims facing large medical bills
-
Analysis
Justin Trudeau's Liberals are sliding in the polls, but it's complicated
-
The plague is spreading rapidly in Madagascar, which already had highest number of cases worldwide
-
U.S. to present dairy demands at next round of NAFTA talks
-
Ontario to tackle scalper bots, ticket resales in broad consumer protection bill
-
B.C. man shot in head at Las Vegas concert begins long trip home
-
Canada's largest grower 'comfortable' with federal government's pot tax plan