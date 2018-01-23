Levar Burton
Air Date: Feb 02, 2018 4:10 PM ET
Host Levar Burton shares the importance of storytelling.
Top News Headlines
- Halifax police investigate 'alarming number' of allegations doctor sexually assaulted RCMP recruits
- Bell Canada alerts customers after data breach
- Racy photos on the tracks cited in train conductor's firing by CP Rail
- Blind-hiring project finds no bias in federal hiring
- Why B.C. and Alaska avoided a massive tsunami
Don't Miss
-
Halifax police investigate 'alarming number' of allegations doctor sexually assaulted RCMP recruits
-
Bell Canada alerts customers after data breach
-
CP Rail fires conductor again, this time after sexy social media pictures and posts
-
No sign of bias against government job-seekers with ethnic-sounding names, pilot project finds
-
Earthquakes
Why B.C. and Alaska avoided a massive tsunami
-
In Catalonia, the nameless dead raise old animosities toward Franco
-
The National Today
Tesla chief Elon Musk signs make-or-break compensation deal
-
Canada reaches deal on revised Trans-Pacific Partnership
-
2 dead, 17 injured in Kentucky high school shooting
-
Exclusive
Edmonton babysitter recounts 'horrifying' discovery of abused sisters
-
Nearly 4 years on, a grieving mother prepares to tell her story again
-
Trudeau promotes Time's Up, #MeToo movements in Davos speech
-
GO PUBLIC
CBC investigation into sales practices at major telcos prompts growing calls for public inquiry
-
'We must get this done': Liberals stick to First Nations water promise amid new boil-water advisories
-
Gunman who killed Ontario Mafia figure also shooter in 'targeted' Vaughan slaying, police say