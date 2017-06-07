Lesley Choyce on "The Unlikely Redemption of John Alexander MacNeil"

Air Date: Jun 12, 2017 12:00 AM ET

Lesley Choyce on his 90th book, a novel about the surprising friendship between an 80-year-old man and a pregnant teenager.

